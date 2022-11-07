Senator Kelly visits Phoenix a day before the election

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Monday, November 7, 2022, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly visited Phoenix a day before the election.

During his visit, Kelly covered a bunch of topics he dealt with and solved as an Arizona Senator, and will continue solving should he be re-elected.

Chief among the topics is the border crisis.

"Our border wall crisis has been going on for decades and Washington has failed Arizona and other border states on this," Kelly spoke.

In addition to the border crisis, Kelly also touched on Dreamers and how politicians use them as "political pawns."

Following that, Kelly spoke about the water crisis at the Colorado River.

He delved into why the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act will serve in dealing with the water crisis.

Adding to that, he said that Arizona needs a longer term solution in dealing with the water crisis.