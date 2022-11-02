Rep. Grijalva urges DOJ to protect AZ voters ahead of midterms

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Representative Raul M. Grijalva sent a letter to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Accordingly, this is to urge them to protect Arizonans from voter intimidation at the voting booth and drop boxes.

What the letter says

Therefore, the letter asks the DOJ to provide monitors at polling locations, drop boxes and tabulation centers.

These voting locations are where incidents of harassment or unlawful interference have occurred, reported, or are likely to occur.

Not only that, the letter asks the DOJ to investigate the coordinate attempts to intimidate and harass Arizona voters.

Finally, the letter mentions how election workers and officials received numerous threats.

Words from Grijalva

“These unprecedented and systematic attacks on the rights of voters, the safety of election officials, and the validity of our election procedures requires a swift and concerted response from Department of Justice officials to protect the rights of Arizona voters,” wrote Rep Grijalva.

Moreover, “We urge you to take all necessary steps to protect the rights of Arizona voters to cast their ballot free of intimidation, ensure that federal law is properly followed by elected officials, and investigate the numerous threats to elections officials for simply fulfilling their duty to our democracy. Armed individuals stationed outside ballot boxes send a very clear message – intimidation. These individuals should be made aware now of any potential prosecution for violation of federal voter intimidation laws. A failure to actively intervene and monitor election procedures in Arizona and work with local election officials to enforce state and federal law, inform voters of their rights and individuals of potential violations of law could lead to the fostering of greater conspiracies, growing attempts to intimidate voters, and escalating threats to our voting rights and systems.”

If you want to read the full letter to the DOJ, then click here.