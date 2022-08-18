Judges reject challenges to 2 Arizona ballot initiatives

PHOENIX (AP) — Judges have rejected challenges to two Arizona voter initiatives, while a third measure is still awaiting a decision.

Wednesday's rulings sided with proponents of a measure limiting so-called predatory debt collection and for one that would require people who fund political campaigns through nonprofit groups to be identified.

Both decisions are being appealed and the state Supreme Court will have the final say.

The third initiative has yet to be decided and is designed to block election law changes enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature.