Legislative District 25 race, how results over new the new district are shaping up

The district is a brand new set of lines following redistricting after the 2020 Census results - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In District 25 the race is between incumbents Tim Dunn and Joel John.

And candidate Michael Carbone, all of whom are republicans.

Two seats are available for the district, which occupies much of the territory which was previously a part of District 13.

With redistricting taking place after the 2020 census results.

Dunn has held a seat on District 13 since 2018.

John has also held his seat in District four since 2018.

Dunn, who is currently in the lead, spoke about his efforts to reclaim the seat.

"I appreciate everybody's vote and their support to end me back it's been an honor to serve, the night's not over yet there's still more votes to be counted but I'm pretty sure I'll be going back to representing LD 25 and the citizens of Yuma and Maricopa counties," Dunn said.

The two candidates who receive the most votes tonight will advance to the general election in November.