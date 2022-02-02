Arizona Reps to sponsor legislation to help housing supply and affordability

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new legislation regarding housing affordability has recently been sponsored by state representatives Steve Kaiser and César Chávez.

“Arizona’s available housing supply hasn’t kept pace with demand, making it harder for Arizona families to find affordable places to live,” expressed Rep. Kaiser. “The single biggest barrier to increasing the housing supply are municipal regulations and restrictive zoning laws which impede growth. Our bill makes the home building process easier and faster to help ensure statewide housing supplies meet rising demand and Arizona families are able to find a home that they can afford.”

The legislation was also made to address homelessness and will create a set of zoning rules to build houses faster.

“The pandemic has left us with consequential issues resulting in an increase in homelessness, people struggling with mental health issues, and a short supply of housing for the rapidly growing population. Whenever Arizona has been faced by crises, the best and only solution is to step up to the problems with a bipartisan approach,” Rep. Chávez said. “Not only will this bi-partisan bill address issues identified through a wide stakeholder process, we will make a historic investment to the Arizona Department of Housing Trust Fund to address homelessness and affordable housing for Arizonans most in need.”