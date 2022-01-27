Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announces retirement

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - On Thursday, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement after nearly three decades and will step down in the early summer.

Justice Breyer said, "It's a kind of miracle when you sit there and see all those people in front of you. People that are so different in what they think... And yet they've decided to help solve their major differences under law."

President Biden also gave his thoughts on the Justice's retirement by calling it bittersweet.

"I think he's a model public servant at a time of great division in this country," said Pres. Biden.

Alongside this recent announcement, Pres. Biden also stated he will choose someone to fill the upcoming vacancy and first made a promise to nominate a black woman for the Supreme Court.