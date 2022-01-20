President Biden takes a look back at his first year in office

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY/ CBS) - January 20 marks the day President Joe Biden was sworn into presidency and many took the time to look at back at his highs and lows.

One of the biggest milestones President Biden hit was the passing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure law which allowed for billions of dollars in funding to go towards many projects across the United States.

"We've demonstrated that Democrats and Republicans actually work together to get something done," President Biden said.

While the American Rescue Plan for COVID-19 relief was another huge milestone for the President, many also saw what could be considered setbacks with the Afghanistan wthdrawal and a spike in inflation.

"Polls go up and down but we have to remain consistent and fighting for the American people and their needs," said Vice President Kamala Harris

President Biden also noted he will run for reelection in 2024.