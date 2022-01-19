Senator Kelly statement regarding voting rights

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Today, Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) made a statement regarding the ongoing debate about the voting rights legislation.

“My year in the Senate has shown me how dysfunctional this place can be, and how that prevents progress on issues that matter to Arizonans," began Sen. Kelly. "We’re seeing that now, as voting rights legislation remains blocked while partisan politicians work to undermine Arizona’s successful vote-by-mail system and create more barriers to vote."

Sen. Kelly is a co-sponsor of the Freedom to Vote Act and wishes to focus on making a change by establishing Election Day as a federal holiday and banning gerrymandering.

“If campaign finance and voting rights reforms are blocked again this week, I will support the proposed changes to pass them with a majority vote. Protecting the vote-by-mail system used by a majority of Arizonans and getting dark money out of our elections is too important to let fall victim to Washington dysfunction."