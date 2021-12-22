Arizona Governor takes a look back at 2021

Several policies made to move Arizona forward in 2021

PHOENX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey created a Year in Review to look back on the accomplishments made in 2021.

A big milestone is Arizona's improving economy with contributions made by tax reforms and helping small businesses. Hundreds of jobs have been created and over a thousand employees were brought to communities across the state.

New economic endeavors were also created when Governor Ducey signed a legislation to allow gaming in casinos, which has already employed thousands of Arizonans.

While border security continues to be a topic of interest, Governor Ducey recently declared a border emergency and deployed the state's National Guard to protect the border.

Millions of dollars were signed into the Fiscal Year 2022 budget to support law enforcement and to fund a Border Strike Force, then Governor Ducey called for the Biden administration to answer the border crisis.

In June, Governor Ducey and other government officials announced the investment of $100 into protection against wildfires and in May, another legislation was signed to allow community colleges to offer four-year degrees.

These policies and legislations were made possible under Governor Ducey's leadership, providing long-term help for Arizona's communities.