Rep. Gosar responds to criticism over social media post

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Rep. Paul Gosar, (R-Ariz.), who represents northern Yuma County in Congress, is responding to criticism over an animé video produced by his office and posted to the congressman's Twitter accounts.

The video shows an animated Gosar killing Democratic New York Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez with a samurai sword before launching himself at President Joe Biden. Twitter flagged the video for violating its rules on hateful content, but left it up saying it "may be in the public's interest." It went viral, scoring more than 3.2 million views before Gosar took down the video Tuesday afternoon.

Some critics are now calling for his arrest on threat charges. Others want him expelled from Congress. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, (D-Ariz.), who also represents Yuma County, tweeted this response to the video:

This disgusting, threatening, and violent video continues @RepGosar’s pathelogical behavior that fits neatly into what led up to and the aftermath of January 6.https://t.co/lAxhkuYk75 — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) November 9, 2021

Many Democrats are calling on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, (R-Calif.), to censure Gosar, but there's no indication McCarthy is prepared to take any action. McCarthy hasn't made comment.

However, on Tuesday afternoon Gosar faced his critics and issued a statement on the video. It reads in part:

“I do not espouse violence or harm towards any Member of Congress or Mr. Biden. The video depicts the fight taking place next week on the House floor and symbolizes the battle for the soul of America when Congress takes up Mr. Biden’s massive $4 trillion spending bill that includes amnesty for millions of illegal aliens already in our country and was not meant to depict any harm or violence against anyone portrayed in the anime. This video is truly a symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy... Our country is suffering from the plague of illegal immigration. The cartoon depicts the symbolic nature of a battle between lawful and unlawful policies and in no way intended to be a targeted attack against Representative Cortez or Mr. Biden. It is a symbolic cartoon. It is not real life. Congressman Gosar cannot fly. The hero of the cartoon goes after the monster, the policy monster of open borders. I will always fight to defend the rule of law, securing our borders, and the America First agenda.” -Statement from Rep. Paul Gosar, (R-Ariz.)

Gosar previously faced fierce criticism for appearing at a fundraiser with white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

The congressman is a staunch Trump loyalist who vehemently opposes the Biden administration's immigration policies. He's up for re-election in November of 2022. Thus far one Republican and three Democratic candidates are seeking to challenge Gosar in that race.