Polls open for municipal elections in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Voters in Imperial County head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in a number of municipal elections.

Brawley: Measure U

This ballot initiative decides whether the city should continue to assess a 4% utility. A yes vote will also allow Brawley to apply the tax to additional services, such as phones. The measure is expected to raise city revenues by $2.5 million a year.

A no vote will allow the tax to expire in May of 2022.

Meadows Union School District Board of Trustees

The school district is looking for three trustees who will serve a four-term.

Three of those running, including Ernesto Pineda, Beatriz Barajas Rodriguez, and Rochelle Rolfe, are incumbents.

It would be a first term for Liz Cardenas Goff, local a school administrator.

Salton Community Service District

The Salton Community Service District oversees such services as fire protection, sewer and waste disposal, and parks and recreation. In this race, voters are asked to select three directors to serve four-year terms.

Three of the candidates, including John Connelly, Walter Klontz, and Barbara Quiroz, are incumbents seeking re-election.

The remaining candidates come from various walks of life. Mike Friese is a retired electrical engineer from Salton City.

Oscar Ramirez is a construction worker, also from Salton City. While, Manuel Ramos is retired National Guard. Ramos from Thermal.

Rogelio Flores Robles is a communication worker from Thermal. And Lidia Armida Sierra is a social worker who also lives in Thermal.

Seeley County Water District

Only one candidate, Leslie M. Hill, sought to fill the District's vacant seat. An appointment for Hill has been scheduled in lieu of an election.

Winterhaven County Water District

Winterhaven residents will need to chose two directors to help govern the city's water issues for the next four years. Since two candidates are seeking these seats. Both will go on to serve on the board

Polls are open until 8 Tuesday night. To find your polling place visit the California Secretary of State's website.

