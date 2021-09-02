Early tabulation gives Democrats an edge in California recall election

Decision 2022

New poll also favors Gov. Gavin Newsom - KCBS' Kara Finnstrom reports

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - In less than two-weeks, California voters will decide whether to keep or recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. Now a new poll suggests Newsom may hold an edge over his challengers.

"If we don't do anything how might things change?" said one voter.

That woman already cast her ballot in the recall election. Los Angeles County leaders consider voting rights critical, so critical that while COVID-19 has closed the registrar-recorder's office for most in-person business, it remains open for in-person voting, just like it usually is during the 29-days before any election.

"I dropped mine off in this box right here."

Registered voters also have the option of putting completed ballots in drop boxes, mailing them by September 14th - Election Day, or choosing one of the in-person voting centers listed on lavote.net … some of the other sites open as early as Saturday.

Many voters are voicing strong opinions in this special election. LA county officials say they're seeing a relatively good turn out.

"I just feel like he mishandled so much in regards to small businesses," said one voter.

"I’m not as critical as other people, I mean he hasn’t done anything wrong as far as I’m concerned," said another.

A new poll suggests he's in the majority. The nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California says 58% of the likely voters it surveyed opposed removing Newsom from office, compared to 39% who supported a recall. The gap seems to be rooted in the sharp divide between Democratic and Republican voters. But as election workers start busily checking signatures… analysts stress this election is far from over.

The outcome depends on who actually casts these ballots. Early tabulations show Newsom with an early edge. Early tabulations show Democrats are returning mail-in ballots at more than twice the rate submitted by Republicans.