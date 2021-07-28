Sinema, Kelly react to infrastructure deal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of senators reached a deal Wednesday on a a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. An evening test vote is possible.

The infrastructure measure is a key part of President Biden's agenda. The success or failure of this bill will set the stage for an ambitious $3.5 trillion spending package, which includes child care, tax breaks and health care.

Sen. Mark Kelly, (D-Ariz.), and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) participated in the negotiations that resulted in the compromise. They, and other members of the delegation, released this statement on the measure:

“We are proud to announce we have reached a bipartisan agreement on our proposal to make the strongest investment in America’s critical infrastructure in a generation. Our plan will create good-paying jobs in communities across our country without raising taxes. Reaching this agreement was no easy task—but our constituents expect us to put in the hard work and show that two parties can still work together to address the needs of the American people. We appreciate our colleagues on both sides of the aisle, and the administration, working with us to get this done and we look forward to earning broad, bipartisan support among our Senate colleagues for this historic legislation.

Kelly and Sinema worked on the compromise with Senators Richard Burr (R-NC), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Susan Collins (R-ME), Chris Coons (D-DE), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Angus King (I-ME), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Rob Portman (R-OH), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH)), Jon Tester (D-MT), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Mark Warner (D-VA).

Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell appears to have given Republicans the nod to move forward with the bill.

Unspent COVID-19 relief aid will be used to pay for a portion of the $1 trillion package.