U.S. House committee begins investigation into Arizona election audit

Decision 2022

Grijalva praises probe

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform has launched an investigation into the company conducting the audit of Maricopa County's 2020 president election ballots.

The Oversight Committee wants Cyber Ninjas to turn over multiple documents pertaining to the long-suffering audit. Top Democrats on the committee want to know about the company's communications with former President Donald Trump.

They're also investigating how a number of conspiracy theories have factored into the audit. One such theory involved the use of blue pens, another focused on the use of Sharpie Markers. Auditors also reportedly checked ballots for bamboo fibers in response to a theory that forgeries were shipped to Arizona from China.

Rep. Raul Grijalva was quick to praise the probe. In a statement he writes:

“I applaud the House Oversight Committee for beginning this investigation into the shady actions concerning this so-called ‘audit’ and the company wholly unqualified to conduct it. Since its inception, the process has been mired in secrecy and seems more concerned with substantiating baseless conspiracy theories than adhering to any semblance of reality. “The facts are clear, Joe Biden won Arizona’s Electoral College votes, and no sham process will change that. The House Oversight Committee will confirm this ‘audit’ for what it is: a shameful attempt by Arizona Republicans to overturn the votes of Arizona citizens and undermine faith in our elections.” -Rep. Raul Grijalva, (D-Ariz.)

The audit began on April 23, and was supposed to conclude in May. It's now entering its third month.

The Oversight Committee is the main investigative arm of the House of Representatives.