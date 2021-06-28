Foreign and domestic issues high on President’s agenda

Decision 2022

Biden handles air strikes and visit from Israeli President, while moving forward in infrastructure measures - NBC's Alice Barr reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) - Monday was a busy day for President Joe Biden on both the foreign and domestic fronts. He hosted Israel's president amid news of U.S. airstrikes on Iranian-backed militia targets, while on Capitol Hill there was more movement toward an infrastructure bill.

Mr. Biden met with Israel's president as the two nations reset their relationship under new leaders.

"Today we're going to be discussing a broad range of challenges, including Iran," said the president.

It comes amid new tensions in the Middle East after a series of U.S. airstrikes against Iranian-backed militia targets in Iraq and Syria.

"These strikes are designed to limit the risk of escalation," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

The Pentagon called the attacks a "defensive" response to recent drone strikes against American and allied personnel. At the same time, the Biden administration is seeking to restart talks over the Iran nuclear deal.

"Iran will never get a nuclear weapon on my watch," said Biden.

On the home front, President Biden is trying to get a bipartisan infrastructure deal back on track after an unforced error had Republicans threatening to walk away. The president walked back comments that he wouldn't sign the bill unless its paired with another larger spending plan, one that only Democrats support.

The White House called it a "clarification" and insisted he never intended to threaten a veto. While some Democrats want to fight, Republicans are holding their ground.

"I'd like to see us get there. And I do think the only way we can get there is to delink the two issues," said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R-Ky.).

Mr. Biden also facing pressure from the left, as progressives rally outside the White House, pushing for infrastructure to include more climate priorities.

The president said he remains committed to both the bipartisan infrastructure plan and the broader effort addressing social priorities like education, child care, and elder care.