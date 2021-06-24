Skip to Content
Biden and Republicans reach deal on infrastructure

President touts $953 billion plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP/KYMA, KECY) — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that “we have a deal” — a bipartisan agreement on a $953 billion infrastructure plan.

The agreement was reached in a meeting Thursday at the White House, means a breakthrough after arduous negotiations on the president's top legislative priority.

Biden invited members of the bipartisan group to discuss the pared-down plan that has rare broad backing and could open the door to the president’s more sweeping and more expensive proposals. The senators have struggled over how to pay for the new spending.

