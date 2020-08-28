President Donald Trump accepts his party’s nomination

RNC 2020

President breaks with tradition to lay out his case for four more years - NBC's Susan McGinnis reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - With great fanfare, President Donald Trump officially accepted his party's nomination for reelection Thursday night, and appealed to America to give him four more years.

The president's address was the pinnacle of a convention that broke with tradition. It was also the second longest in history - second only to his first acceptance speech.

Trump sent out a warning that a Biden presidency is reason enough to give him four more years.

Now that the Republican National Convention is a wrap, the president is hitting the campaign trail with a trip to New Hampshire.

But on Thursday night, with maskless crowds chanting, the Trump flouted tradition, delivering his acceptance speech from the White House. He promised to preserve and expand America's greatness.

"We will again build the greatest economy in history returning to full employment, incomes, and record prosperity." said Trump.

The president took credit for everything going right, and blamed Democrats and China for woes ranging from violence in America's cities, to the pandemic. Trump also warned: a Joe Biden presidency would leave American in dire straits.

"Joe Biden is not a savior of America's soul.. he's a destroyer of America's jobs. "

The convention came amid renewed racial protests, some jus a block away from the big event. yet the president chose not to recognize the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

"We must always have law and order"

Trump and his Democratic rival now preparing for their first debate next month.

"I'm gonna fact check him on the floor." threatened Joe Biden.

Biden also attacked the president's coronavirus response.

"More people have died on this President's watch - then - then - just about any time in American history, on a daily basis." said the former vice president.

His running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, (D-Calif.), embracing her role of prosecuting the case against the president.

" You know there's an old saying the fish rots from the head." said Harris.

With both conventions in the history books, these adversaries have about ten-weeks to win enough votes to claim - or reclaim - the White House.

The president's Friday night rally in New Hampshire is raising concerns about the spread of coronavirus. This follows news that several GOP convention attendees have tested positive for the virus.