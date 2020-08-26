Second night of RNC strikes different tone

RNC 2020

First family issues calls for unity - NBC's Peter Alexander reports

WASHINGON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - First Lady Melania Trump, standing solo in the spotlight, took a strikingly different tone from her husband in her speech before the Republican National Convention (RNC.)

Mrs. Trump offered condolences for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and acknowledged how difficult it has been for millions of Americans.

First Lady Melania Trump addresses the RNC from the White House Rose Garden

"I know many people are anxious and some feel helpless. I want you to know you are not alone. Donald will not rest until he has done all he can to take care of everyone impacted by this terrible pandemic." she said.

Speaking from the White House Rose Garden, the first lady shared her own personal story.

"As an immigrant and a very independent woman, I understand what a privilege it is to live here and to enjoy the freedoms and opportunities we have." said Mrs. Trump.

Years after endorsing her husband's birth claims about Barack Obama, she reflected on the nation's racial unrest.

"I urge people to come together in a civil manner. I also ask people to stop the violence and looting being done in the name of justice. And never make assumptions based on the color of a person's skin." she said.

The First Lady's "Be Best" campaign aims to combat cyber-bulling. Tuesday night she addressed how mean social media can be, while nothing President Trump's unvarnished opinions.

"Total honesty is what we as citizens deserve from our president. Whether you like it or not, you always know what he is thinking." she said.

The President is putting the powers of his office to work for his re-election. The use of the White House grounds for his wife's convention speech is unprecedented.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to delegates from Jerusalem during a diplomatic mission

Also unprecedented, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shattering a long-standing tradition that American diplomats do not participate in political conventions. Pompeo address the convention from Jerusalem during an official visit.

"President Trump has put his America First vision into action. It may not have made him popular in every foreign capital, but it has worked." said the Secretary of State.

The State Department insists, Pompeo's partisan speech highlighting the president's policies was delivered in his personal capacities.

President Trump also showcased his pardon power - granting clemency to a convicted bank robber who founded a program that helps former inmates.

The president pardoned convicted bank robber Jon Ponder

"I grant Jon, I'm not sure you know this, a full pardon."

And hosting a recorded naturalization ceremony for the primetime audience.

Also helping celebrate their father, two of the president's children...

Tiffany Trump

"As a recent graduate, I can relate to so many of you who might be looking for a job. My father built a thriving economy once and believe me, he'll do it again." said daughter Tiffany Trump.

Eric Trump

"I'd like to speak directly to my father. I miss working alongside you every single day, but I'm damn proud to be on the front lines of this fight." said son Eric.

Vice President Mike Pence will deliver the headline address during the third night of the RNC.

