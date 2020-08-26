Ducey to travel to RNC

RNC 2020

Governor and First Lady will watch President's acceptance speech in person

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey will travel to Washington, D.C. Thursday to watch President Donald Trump deliver his acceptance speech to the Republican National Convention.

The address is expected to be the crescendo to a symphony of Trump supporters singing the president's praises.

Gov. Ducey, a Republican, is known to have a close working relationship with President Trump. He traveled to Washington earlier this month to meet with the president, the vice president, and members of the White House coronavirus task force. President Trump also endorsed Ducey during the governor's last bid for re-election in 2018.

The governor's press office hasn't said whether Ducey will participate in other convention-related events. It does say the governor and first lady will return to Phoenix on Friday.