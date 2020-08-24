Republican National Convention kicks off in Charlotte

RNC 2020

President Trump expected to speak each day of the gathering - NBC's Alice Barr reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - President Donald Trump officially accepted his party's renomination Monday as the Republican National Convention (RNC) got underway in Charlotte.

In sharp contrast to the virtual Democratic Convention, some of Republican events this week will include live audiences. The unprecedented finale will come Thursday when the president addresses supporters from the White House.

President Trump took center stage in the early hours of the RNC. More than 300 delegates gathered to formally re-nominate him for a second term to chants of "four more years."

"You want to really drive them crazy, say 12 more years." he said.

The in-person event already a stark contrast to the Democrat's virtual convention last week. Trailing Joe Biden in the polls, Trump is promising a positive message.

"Think of your life prior to the plague coming in, it was the best it's ever been." said the president.

But he hit familiar themes today with blistering, baseless attacks on mail-in voting, downplaying the pandemic, and highlighting the stock market, despite millions of unemployed Americans.



"We're just about ready to break the all-time stock market record." Trump told delegates.

The president is set to appear every day this week, along with party leaders, members of his family, and the St. Louis couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protestors passing by their home.

Vice President Mike Pence was also in Charlotte Monday.

"With God's help, we're gonna make America great again. Again!" said Pence.

The president and vice president continued campaigning in North Carolina, while rivals Joe Biden and Kamala Harris told ABC News they're bracing for the attacks to come.



"Watch me. Mr. President, watch me. Look at us both. What we say. What we do." said Biden.

But this week it's Republicans stepping into the spotlight, and setting their sights on the next four years.

The convention moves back to Washington, D.C. for the first of four nights of prime time addresses, including live speeches from Donald Trump, Jr., and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.).