President Trump officially wins Republican nomination

RNC 2020

President gets nod with delegates to spare

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump officially secured the Republican nomination for president Monday morning.

The roll call vote happened in Charlotte, North Carolina, just as the president arrived in the city to address convention-goers. Just 336 delegates, six from each state, gathered at the Charlotte Convention Center to voice their presidential preference.

Nevada's 25 delegates put Trump over the top of the 1,276 needed to secure the party's nomination.

Trump is the first impeached president to be nominated for a second term. The House of Representatives impeached President Bill Clinton during his second term, so he was ineligible for re-election. Andrew Johnson failed to secure the Democratic party nomination in 1868 after his impeachment.

The Republican National Convention (RNC) has been scaled back to reflect coronavirus concerns. Delegates must wear masks around the convention center. They also had to be screened for the virus before traveling to Charlotte. Delegates were tested again when they arrived.