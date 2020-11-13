Vote count continues in Imperial County

Local Elections

California will certify election on December 3rd

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Registrar of Voters (ROV) Office continues to count ballots from the November 3rd General Election.

As of Friday morning, the ROV has approximately 2,000 unprocessed mail-in ballots, and 7,000 provisional ballots left to tally. This total includes mail-in votes received on Election Day, those postmarked by November 3rd, and those deposited in drop boxes outside Imperial County.

Elections officials say this year they've seen an unprecedented number of vote-by-mail and provisional ballots. That's why it's taking longer to produce a final tally than in years past. Provisional ballots are particularly time-consuming to validate.

In addition, the county may continue to receive ballots up until November 20. That could extend the process as well.

The ROV has until December 3rd to certify the election.