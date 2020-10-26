Time’s running out for mail-in ballots

Local Elections

Arizona Secretary of State urges voters to mail by Tuesday

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The clock is ticking for Arizona voters planning to mail their ballots.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says ballots must be received by seven in the evening on November 3rd in order to be counted. She suggests mailing them no later than Tuesday, October 26th if you want to beat that deadline.

If you do miss the mailing window, you haven't missed your chance to vote. You can put your ballot in an official drop box, at the county recorder's office, or at a polling place.

You can click here for a list of ballot drop boxes in Yuma County.

Another reminder, Friday, October 30th, is the last day for in-person early voting. There is only one place to cast an early ballot - 197 S. Main Street in downtown Yuma.