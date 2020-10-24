YPD issues warning about political signs

Local Elections

Police say tampering with signage a misdemeanor

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) issued a warning Saturday about the consequences of tampering with political signs.

YPD says it's received several reports of stolen, or damaged, signs across the city. It reminds people that removing, damaging, altering, or defacing political campaign signs is a class 2 misdemeanor. Penalties can include:

Maximum 4-months in jail

$750 fine (+surcharges)

2-years probation

YPD encourages the community to engage in courteous and respectful behavior with regards to their neighbors' choices.

It asks anyone who thinks a political sign is causing a traffic, or public safety hazard to call (928)783-4421 to have it properly relocated.