Early voting exceeds expectations in Yuma County

Local Elections

Yuma County Record reports large turnout ahead of the November 3rd General Election

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tens of thousands of Yuma County voters have already cast their ballots for the November 3rd General Election.

Yuma County Recorder, Robin Stallworth Poquette, gave the Yuma County Board of Supervisors a glowing report Monday morning about the status of early voting.

"The current returns are pretty large. I have not seen an election when we have seen so many ballots in the office received so quickly." Poquette told the Board.

So far nearly 20,00 Yumans have cast early ballots in person. More than 11,000 residents have dropped votes into collection boxes.

"That's phenomenal for us. We have not had that sort of experience before." said Poquette.

She said nearly 1,600 voters cast early ballots in person just Monday morning.

Poquette told the board, her staff has encountered surprisingly few problems with ballots. She says, so far, fewer than 50 have required further voter attention.

In the case of a problem ballot, voters will receive a letter, including a new ballot packet, with details of the issue. Voters can also expect a phone call from the Recorder's Office, if there's an issue with their ballot.

Poquette says staffers will begin processing early ballots Tuesday morning. Tabulation will start next Wednesday, however, no details will be released before the polls close at eight on Election Night.