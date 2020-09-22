Why today’s a good day to register to vote

Local Elections

It's National Voter Registration Day and signing up is simple

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There's never been a better day to register to vote. Tuesday, September 22 is National Voter Registration Day.

In Arizona, you only have until October 5th to register to vote. California allows day-off registration. Registration is simple. You can do so by visiting our Decision 2020 page.

You may also want to sign up to vote by mail. In California, all registered voters are sent a mail-in ballot prior to the election. In Arizona, you can request a ballot by visiting the Secretary of State's website.

"Any registered voter in Arizona can vote by mail and you can do that in two ways. You can sign up for the permanent early voter list which means you will get a ballot in the mail for every single election that you're eligible to vote in, or you can just request a one-time early ballot," Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs explains.

You can get more information on California's mail-in ballot process by visiting the Secretary of State's website.

For more details on the races and ballot measures on which you'll be voting, be sure to check out our Decision 2020 Voter's Guide.