Poll workers needed for August 4th primary election

Local Elections

Workers eligible for a stipend and additional pay based on skills

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County is offering you the chance to play a role democracy in action, and get paid for it.

County Election Services still needs poll workers for the upcoming August 4th primary election. Positions are available across the county at locations including:

Yuma Catholic High School

Yuma Civic Center

St. John Neumann Catholic Church

Somerton Middle School

Cesar Chavez Cultural Center

San Luis Library

Poll workers received a stipend based on their assignment and may be eligible for additional pay if they are bilingual and can provide language services at a Vote Center.

The polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4. Poll workers are required to be at the Vote Center from approximately 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Election Day.

To qualify you must be registered to vote in Arizona, and be a Yuma County resident. 16 and 17-year-old students also qualify with permission from their parent or guardian.

A three-hour training session is required, and it must be completed by Friday, July 24.

Adults can apply by visiting the Yuma County Election Services website. Teens can fill out the Student Election Day Poll Worker Application.

For more information, call Election Services at (928) 373-1014 or visit the Election Services website.