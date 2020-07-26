Important Information for Voters
Where to vote in the upcoming August 4th Arizona Primary Election
Yuma County Polling Places - August 4, 2020 Primary Election
*Changed location
|Location
|Address
|Martin Luther King Neighborhood Center
|300 S. 13th Avenue, Yuma
|*Yuma Catholic High School
|2100 S. 20th Street, Yuma
|Yuma Civic Center
|1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, Yuma
|*Community Christian Church
|6480 E. Highway 95, Yuma
| St. John Neumann Catholic Church
|11545 E. 40th Street, Yuma
|*AWC Learning Center
|28851 County 12th Street, Wellton
|*Somerton Middle School
|1011 N. Somerton Avenue, Somerton
|Cesar Chavez Cultural Center
|1015 N. Main Street, San Luis
|San Luis Library
|1075 N. 6th Street, San Luis
Comments