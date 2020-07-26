Skip to Content
Important Information for Voters
today at 3:03 pm
Yuma County polling places

Where to vote in the upcoming August 4th Arizona Primary Election

Yuma County Polling Places - August 4, 2020 Primary Election
Location Address
Martin Luther King Neighborhood Center300 S. 13th Avenue, Yuma
*Yuma Catholic High School2100 S. 20th Street, Yuma
Yuma Civic Center 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, Yuma
*Community Christian Church 6480 E. Highway 95, Yuma
St. John Neumann Catholic Church11545 E. 40th Street, Yuma
*AWC Learning Center 28851 County 12th Street, Wellton
*Somerton Middle School1011 N. Somerton Avenue, Somerton
Cesar Chavez Cultural Center1015 N. Main Street, San Luis
San Luis Library 1075 N. 6th Street, San Luis
*Changed location

