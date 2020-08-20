Joe Biden poised to accept Democratic party nomination

DNC 2020

Former vice president prepares to deliver biggest speech of his political life - NBC'S Kristen Welker reports

WILMINGTON, De. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - The Democratic National Convention wraps up Thursday night with the biggest speech of Joe Biden's political life, as he accepts his party's nomination for president

Kamala Harris accepted her historic vice presidential nomination Wednesday night.

But it was the man under whom Joe Biden served, former President Barack Obama, who really let loose on the third night of the convention, labeling President Donald Trump as a threat to democracy. It was his most scathing attack yet against the sitting president.

Former President Barack Obama spoke out against President Trump's behavior and policies

"That's what's at stake right now: our democracy." said Obama.

The former president went on to make his case for why he believes President Trump has failed the country.



"Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't."

And he called the Trump self-absorbed and unfit for office.



"He's shown no interest in putting in the work. no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves." said Obama.

He also laid out why he believe his vice president of eight years has what it takes to lead.



"He made me a better president and he's got the character and the experience to make us a better country." he said.

Obama's words came on the heels of Sen. Kamala Harris' history-making moment.

Sen. Harris is the first woman of color to be featured on a major party ticket

"I accept your nomination for vice president…"

With those words Harris became the first woman of color to join a major party ticket.

The former California Attorney General wasted no time prosecuting the case against Donald Trump.



"Donald Trump's failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods. We have a president who turns our tragedies into political weapons." she told the virtual convention.

She added, the president has failed in his handling of COVID and this moment of racial strife.



"Let's be clear there is no vaccine for racism. We've gotta do the work." Harris said.

A number of history-making women joined the senator Wednesday night, including the first female Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. Giffords survived a 2011 shooting in her home state of Arizona.

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords addressed the convention 9-years after a shooting nearly claimed her life

"Words once came easily, but today I struggle to speak. But I have not lost my voice." Giffords said.

Progressive firebrand Sen. Elizabeth Warren lent her voice to the evening. As did the first woman to seize the mantel of her party's presidential nomination, Hillary Clinton.

Former nominee Hillary Clinton urged Democrats to vote

"For four years, people have said to me, 'I didn't realize how dangerous he was.' 'I wish I could do it over.' 'I should have voted.' This can't be another woulda-coulda-shoulda election." Clinton said.

Addressing President Trump's increasing attacks on mail-in voting, former President Obama left viewers with this urgent warning:



"Do not let them take away your power. Don't let them take away your democracy. Make a plan right now for how you're going to get involved and vote."