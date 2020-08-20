Former Arizona congresswoman makes longest speech since surviving shooting

DNC 2020

Former Rep. Gabrielle Gifford still recovering from 2011 attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords made an inspiring appearance Wednesday night at the Democratic National Convention.

Giffords survived a 2011 shooting that nearly claimed her life. She suffered a gun shot wound to the head, and has faced a lengthy recovery process.

The former representative appealed to the nation to end gun violence. She also shared her reasons for wanting Joe Biden to be the next president.

confronted by despair, I've summoned hope. Confronted by paralysis and aphasia, I've responded with grit and determination. I put one foot in front of the other. I found one word and then I found another. My recovery is a daily fight, but fighting makes me stronger. "Words once came easily; today I struggle with speech. But I have not lost my voice." America needs all of us to speak out, even when you have to fight to find the words. We are at a crossroads. We can let the shooting continue or we can act. We can protect our families, our future. We can vote. We can be on the right side of history. We must elect Joe Biden. "He was there for me; he'll be there for you, too." Join us in this fight. Vote, vote, vote. Thank you very much."

A tweet by Gifford's husband, former Space Shuttle Commander Mark Kelly, said the speech was Giffords' longest since surviving the 2011 attack. Kelly himself is running for the U.S. Senate in the upcoming general election. He himself did not participate in the convention.

.@GabbyGiffords is one of the toughest people I know. She’s fought so hard for her recovery and to regain her speech. And tonight, she gave her longest speech since she was shot nearly 10 years ago. She reminds me every day to never give up. https://t.co/9BhyTQhbSw — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) August 20, 2020

A gunman shot Giffords and 18 others during a community meeting in Tucson in January of 2011. The shooting killed six people including a federal judge, a nine-year-old girl, and one of the representative's staffers.

The gunman ultimately pleaded guilty and is serving life in prison.