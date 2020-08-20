Skip to Content
DNC 2020
By
today at 9:12 am
Published 9:11 am

Former Arizona congresswoman makes longest speech since surviving shooting

Former Rep. Gabrielle Gifford still recovering from 2011 attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords made an inspiring appearance Wednesday night at the Democratic National Convention.

Giffords survived a 2011 shooting that nearly claimed her life. She suffered a gun shot wound to the head, and has faced a lengthy recovery process.

The former representative appealed to the nation to end gun violence. She also shared her reasons for wanting Joe Biden to be the next president.

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords' DNC Speech:

"I've known the darkest of days, days of pain and uncertain recovery. But
confronted by despair, I've summoned hope. Confronted by paralysis and aphasia, I've responded with grit and determination. I put one foot in front of the other. I found one word and then I found another. My recovery is a daily fight, but fighting makes me stronger.

"Words once came easily; today I struggle with speech. But I have not lost my voice."

America needs all of us to speak out, even when you have to fight to find the words. We are at a crossroads. We can let the shooting continue or we can act. We can protect our families, our future. We can vote. We can be on the right side of history. We must elect Joe Biden.

"He was there for me; he'll be there for you, too."

Join us in this fight. Vote, vote, vote. Thank you very much."

A tweet by Gifford's husband, former Space Shuttle Commander Mark Kelly, said the speech was Giffords' longest since surviving the 2011 attack. Kelly himself is running for the U.S. Senate in the upcoming general election. He himself did not participate in the convention.

A gunman shot Giffords and 18 others during a community meeting in Tucson in January of 2011. The shooting killed six people including a federal judge, a nine-year-old girl, and one of the representative's staffers.

The gunman ultimately pleaded guilty and is serving life in prison.

Arizona Politics / Decision 2020 / Politics

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply