Kamala Harris prepares to make history

DNC 2020

California senator reintroduces herself to America as the first woman of color to run for vice president - NBC's Alice Barr reports

WILMINGTON, De. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - One night after Joe Biden was officially nominated as the Democratic candidate for president, Kamala Harris is ready to make history Wednesday night as she takes her place as his running mate.

Sen. Harris (D-Calif.) will introduce herself to Amerian tonight in a speech at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware. There won't be a cheering crowd inside, but the senator is still bringing plenty of enthusiasm.

As the first woman of color on a major party ticket, Harris is expected to set out a vision for a more inclusive country. She's a daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India. Her uncle shared the principles that shape her.



"The value that you treat everybody equally - don't worry about where they are from." said Gopalan Balachandran.

Harris' husband tweeted this photo of her watching the convention from home.

Supporters hope she can balance a personal touch with a former prosecutor's toughness. Dr. Jill Biden said that quality was key to the choice of the California senator.



"We saw Kamala as a strong, fierce woman, and she stood up for what she believed, and Joe wanted a strong woman on the ticket." said Dr. Biden.

Last night, she made a deeply personal pitch for her husband and the way he's overcome hardship.



"How do you make a broken family whole? The same way you make a nation whole -- with love and understanding." said Dr. Biden.

Former President Barack Obama makes his case for Biden Wednesday night. He framed his former vice president as a uniter in a new campaign ad.



"Folks don't just feel like they know Joe the politician, they feel like they know the person." Obama says in the add.

President Trump took the day off from the campaign trail Wednesday, but Democrats continued their push to take his place in the Oval Office.

The previous Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, will also speak Wednesday night. She'll deliver the message that every vote counts.