Former First Lady headlines first night of Democratic National Convention

DNC 2020

President Trump targets Michelle Obama's comments - NBC's Alice Barr reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - Night one of the Democratic National Convention featured heavy hitters, including former First Lady, Michelle Obama.



"He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head." said Obama.

President Donald Trump returned fire during an event honoring the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote.



"She was over her head, and frankly, she should've made the speech live." said President Trump. "I thought it was a very divisive speech, extremely divisive."

One of the convention's most emotional appeals came from the daughter of a COVID-19 victim.



"His only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump." said Kristen Urquiza, who recently lost her father to the virus. Urquiza is turning her personal grief into political action.



"Donald Trump himself is not taking this crisis seriously, and we need leadership to do that right now." She said.

On Tuesday the focus shifts to a more personal look at Joe Biden. The woman who knows him best, Dr. Jill Biden, will deliver the keynote address.

"She's an educator and she never wanted to be a public speaker but God's love her, she isn't backbone like a ram rod - I'm so proud of her." said Biden of his wife.

Also featured on night two, speeches from former president Bill Clinton, and icon of the party's establishment past - and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, heralding its more progressive future.

President Trump continued his own campaign swing Tuesday, visiting storm-ravaged Iowa, and talking border security in Arizona - competing for headlines in a week dominated by Democrats.

There was plenty of talk on night one, but the big action will come on night two. That's when delegates will formally nominate Joe Biden as their presidential candidate.