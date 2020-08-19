Democrats officially nominate Joe Biden on Night 2 of the DNC

DNC 2020

Biden becomes nominee during unprecedented virtual roll call

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - Former Vice President Joe Biden has officially secured the Democratic presidential nomination.

It happened Tuesday night during an unprecedented roll call. Delegates from coast to coast voiced their support for Biden virtually.

Their reward - an unexpected appearance from the man of the hour.

"Thank you very much."

And while Monday's convention speakers concentrated on attacking President Donald Trump, on Tuesday the focus turned to making the case for Joe Biden.

Jill Biden served as a character witness for her husband of 43-years.



"The heart of this nation still beats with kindness and courage. That's the soul of America Joe Biden is fighting for now." said Dr. Biden.

She went on to praise her husband's resilience after the deaths of his first wife and daughter in 1972, followed by the passing of his eldest son Beau, just five years ago.



"There are times when I couldn't imagine how he did it-how he put one foot in front of the other and kept going. But I've always understood why he did it…He does it for you." she said.

Continuing on to argue, he is the right leader for a country in crisis.



"I know that if we entrust this nation to Joe, he will do for your family what he did for ours."

The former vice president briefly choked up after his wife's remarks.



"I'm Jill Biden's husband -- excuse me, you can see why she's the love of my life, the rock of our family. For all of you out there across the country. Just think of your favorite educator who gave you the confidence to believe in yourself. That's the kind of First Lady, lady, lady, lady that Jill Biden will be." said Biden.

The convention also highlighted his national security record. He earned bi-partisan praise from the man who served as Secretary of State under Republican President George W. Bush.



"Joe Biden will be a president we will all be proud to salute." said retired Gen. Colin Powell."

Successor John Kerry, who once himself sought the presidency for the Democratic party, echoed Powell's sentiments.



"Our troops can't get out of harm's way by hiding in the White House bunker. They need a president who will stand up for them. And President Biden will." said Kerry.

But the most scathing criticism of President Trump came from one of his predecessors, Former President Bill Clinton.



"If you want a president who defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media, he's your man. Denying, distracting, and demeaning works great if you're trying to entertain and inflame. But in a real crisis, it collapses like a house of cards." said Clinton.

On Wednesday night we hear from Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris. Former President Barack Obama will also speak.