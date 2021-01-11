Schwarzenegger compares Capitol mob to Nazis

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger took to social media to speak out against last week's march on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters.

In a video message released Sunday, Schwarzenegger compares the mob to the Nazis he witnessed during his youth in Austria. The actor-turned-governor says rioters "trampled the very principles on which our country was founded. However, he also assured followers the U.S. Constitution will not be overthrown.

Schwarzenegger also calls Trump a failed leader who "will go down in history as the worse president ever."

Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger's full video message here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_P-0I6sAck

The former governor calls for national unity and vows to support President-elect Joe Biden.

The former body builder was first elected California governor in 2003, in the same election that saw Gray Davis recalled. He went on to win a second full term. Term limits prevented him from seeking a third term, and Schwarzenegger left office in January of 2011.