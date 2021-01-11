Skip to Content
California Politics
today at 10:41 am
Schwarzenegger compares Capitol mob to Nazis

Former California governor recalls horrors witnessed as a child in Austria

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger took to social media to speak out against last week's march on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters.

In a video message released Sunday, Schwarzenegger compares the mob to the Nazis he witnessed during his youth in Austria. The actor-turned-governor says rioters "trampled the very principles on which our country was founded. However, he also assured followers the U.S. Constitution will not be overthrown.

Schwarzenegger also calls Trump a failed leader who "will go down in history as the worse president ever."

Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger's full video message here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_P-0I6sAck

The former governor calls for national unity and vows to support President-elect Joe Biden.

The former body builder was first elected California governor in 2003, in the same election that saw Gray Davis recalled. He went on to win a second full term. Term limits prevented him from seeking a third term, and Schwarzenegger left office in January of 2011.

California News
Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest.

