Newsom faces possible recall election

California Politics

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom faces a possible recall election. The push is part of the backlash against Newsom's coronavirus policies, and his failure to follow his own rules.

Organizers of the recall say they have collected more than half of the nearly 1.5 million signatures needed to put such an election on the ballot.

Recall advisor Randy Economy says interest has grown since photos surfaced of an unmasked Newsom enjoying dinner with a larger group of friends at an upscale restaurant. The dinner came at the same time the Governor was telling Californians to stay home and avoid social gatherings.

Most of the state remains under restrictions after the second wave of coronavirus hit. More than 1.5 million Californians have tested positive since the start of the pandemic. The virus is blamed for more than 21,000 deaths statewide.

Still, some are pushing back against closures and stay-at-home orders. Some owners say, under current limitations, their businesses won't survive. California's restaurant industry has been hit particularly hard by indoor dining restrictions.

California last recalled its governor back in 2003. That's when Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger deposed the widely unpopular Democrat Gray Davis.