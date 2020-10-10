California voters finding ballot boxes baffling to use

California Politics

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Millions of California residents are starting the voting process by sending their ballots through the mail, but others have been using drop boxes.

However, some people seem to be having some trouble figuring out how exactly to drop the ballot in the box. The slot for the ballot to enter is only an inch or two tall to keep hands away from inside the box.

CA Secretary of State Alex Padilla wants residents to know the drop boxes are designed to keep the vote safe and away from any tampering.

CA Secretary of State Alex Padilla: "We're talking military-grade, for the drop boxes."

The drop boxes are bolted to the ground so they can't be moved, aside from from having a small opening. They are designed to be tough so multiple people can rest assure knowing their vote is kept safe.

All of these heavy measure are to defeat any fraud that may be attempted at the ballot box.