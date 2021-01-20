Grijalva: ”It’s a celebration but comes with expectation and optimism”

Biden Inauguration

13 On Your Side's Cody Lee speaks one-on-one with the Congressman about witnessing history in our nation's Capitol

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Many people celebrated Wednesday's inauguration of President Joe Biden, but few were as happy to see change arrive in the nation's capitol as Rep. Raúl Grijalva, (D-Ariz.).

The Congressman was working in Washington, D.C., but did not get to attend the ceremony. Still, he watched with pride and happiness.

Grijalva thinks the newly-elected president showed a sense of optimism and set high expectations during his first speech as commander-in-chief. He also noted the stark contrast between the new president and his predecessor.

“Compare him never acknowledging that he had lost. Compare that, with what you heard from Biden. Spiritual, uplifting, unifying, and not cutting corners telling the American people the truth. We have some big challenges in front of us, but we've got to get to work and we've got to solve them.” Grijalva told CBS 13's Cody Lee.

Grijalva also said he's looking forward to working with the Biden administration on providing aid to the American people.

You can see Cody's interview with the Congressman Wednesday night on 13 On Your Side at 10.