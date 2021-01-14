Jill Biden To Bring Program That Provides Support to Military Families

Biden Inauguration

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Incoming First-Lady Dr. Jill Biden plans to make helping military families one of her first priorities. as soon as she moves into the White House.

Dr. Jill Biden announced Thursday the resurrection of a support program for military families called 'Joining Forces'.

It's an organization she once co-led with former First Lady Michelle Obama.

According to Joining Forces, it was launched in 2011 to ensure that service members, veterans, and their families have the tools they need to succeed.

Jill Biden named Rory Brosius executive director of the program.

He was previously deputy director of Joining Forces.

Brosius is also a member of the Biden-Harris transition team.