Senator-elect Kelly meets with Arizona governor

Arizona Politics

Ducey and Kelly discuss coronavirus, trade, and infrastructure

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Senator-elect Mark Kelly met Monday with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey as he prepares to take his oath of office.

Kelly and Ducey's conversation includes distribution of a coronavirus vaccine, state infrastructure projects, and trade with Mexico.

Kelly said he's particularly worried about polls showing most Americans don't plan to get vaccinated. This would prevent the herd immunity needed to get coronavirus under control.

The Senator-elect said he and Ducey agree Congress needs to do more to support and sustain families struggling during the pandemic.

Gov. Ducey released this statement following his meeting with Kelly:

“I’m grateful to Senator-elect Kelly for sitting down to talk about the important work ahead of us, and I once again congratulate him on his recent victory. Today’s meeting was a productive one. We discussed how we can work together to advance Arizona’s priorities at the federal level, including partnering on issues that matter to Arizonans like efficiently distributing a COVID-19 vaccine, expanding telemedicine options, keeping Arizona and our nation economically competitive, improving infrastructure and growing cross-border trade. There is no shortage of critical issues before our state and nation, and we’ll need both sides working together to really make a difference. “My thanks to Senator-elect Kelly for his willingness to continue serving Arizona at this crucial time. I look forward to working with him to best serve the people of Arizona and future generations.” -Statement from Gov. Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.)

Kelly could take the oath of office and begin serving in the U.S. Senate as soon as next week.