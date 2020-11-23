Last Arizona county certifies November 3rd Election

Arizona Politics

Final election tally assures historic Biden win

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The last Arizona County has certified its results from the November 3rd General Election, assuring President-elect Joe Biden a win.

Counties had until close of business on November 23rd to certify their election results. Most counties moved forward on schedule, but the Mohave County Board of Supervisors delayed its canvass to allow lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign to play out in the courts.

Judges in Maricopa County rejected those suits. It's unclear if the campaign and the Arizona Republican party plan appeals, or further legal actions.

Still, the Mohave County Board unanimously signed off the county tally, giving Biden victory in the Grand Canyon State.

It's the first time the state has elected a Democratic presidential candidate since 1996, when Bill Clinton won the state.

Arizona certifies its election results on November 30th. On December 14, state electors will meet to officially cast their ballots.