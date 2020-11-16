Hearing on Arizona GOP ballot lawsuit scheduled for this week

Arizona Politics

Republican Party sues to change audit procedures

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A judge will hear arguments Wednesday in the Arizona Republican Party's bid to change the way Maricopa County audits its ballots.

In the past, Maricopa County elections workers counted and audited ballots based on precincts. Voters could only cast ballots at their precinct-designated polling place. Now the county uses "vote centers," which allow people to cast ballots at any location they choose.

Maricopa County has already completed a hand-count audit bases on the new system. The Arizona GOP wants the ballots re-counted on the basis of the precinct system.

The county faces a November 23rd deadline for certifying its elections results. The suit also seeks to delay the certification until all the issues surrounding the election are resolved.