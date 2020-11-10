Kelly gets temporary DC office

Arizona Politics

U.S. Senator-elect could be sworn in as soon as November 30

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Senator-elect Mark Kelly, (D-Ariz.) has been assigned temporary office space in Washington, D.C. as he moves another step closer to assuming his historic role in the Senate.

Kelly will occupy the seat once held by the late Sen. John McCain. When he joins Sen. Krysten Sinema, (D-Ariz.) in the Senate, it will be the first time in 70-years two Democrats have represented Arizona in that branch of Congress.

The Senator-elect gets his office space just one day after he announced his 13-member transition team. Kelly said he chose his team based on their level of expertise, not on their party.

The transition team will help him acclimate to his new position in Washington, while assembling citizens' advisory panels here at home in Arizona.

Kelly could be sworn into office as soon as November 30th, the same day Arizona will certify its election results.