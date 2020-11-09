Ducey pledges to respect election results

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.), has weighed in on the length of time it's taking to count ballots from last Tuesday's General Election.

In a statement released Monday morning, Ducey writes:

"In Arizona, we are still counting the votes, with roughly 75,000 to 80,000 left. Our expectation is that we finish counting. We’ve been through this drill before in Arizona. Making it easy to vote and hard to cheat has also resulted in time consuming efforts to ensure the integrity of our elections.



We’ve already seen the outcome of races change to a dramatic degree, and some results remain unclear. The President, just like any other candidate, has the right to all available legal challenges and remedies, and we are confident they will be properly adjudicated. We will respect the election results." - Gov. Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.)

Associated Press has called Arizona for President-Elect Joe Biden, but NBC News still considers the state too close to call. Ballot counting continues, but Biden retains a slight lead over President Donald Trump.

The Arizona Republican and Trump campaign have promised legal action should the President ultimately lose the race.