Republicans say they’ll retain control of Arizona legislature

Arizona Politics

Both houses remain fairly evenly split

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona's Republican state lawmakers can breath a little easier.

It appeared Democrats were close to taking control over one or both chambers of the state legislature for the first time in nearly 30-years. But now GOP members say it looks like they'll maintain control.

Some state contests still remain too close to call, but it appears Republicans will keep a 3-seat majority in the Senate, and a 2-seat majority in the House.