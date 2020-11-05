AP VoteCast: Arizona voters sour on state of nation

Arizona Politics

Voters in Arizona made their pick for president while holding negative views about the country’s direction, according to an expansive AP survey of the American electorate.

The race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden concluded Tuesday as the nation remains in the throes of a global public health crisis and mired in the economic downturn it brought on. AP VoteCast found that 40% of Arizona voters said the U.S. is on the right track and 59% of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.

Here’s a snapshot of who voted and what matters to them, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of about 133,000 voters and nonvoters — including 3,772 voters and 828 nonvoters in Arizona — conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

TRUMP VS BIDEN

In the race for president, Biden led Trump among voters under 45. Trump led Biden among older voters.

Latino voters were more likely to favor Biden over Trump while Trump led among white voters.

College-educated voters were more likely to favor Biden over Trump but Trump and Biden were about tied among voters without a college degree.

Biden led among voters in cities. Trump led Biden among voters in small towns and rural areas. Trump was roughly even with Biden among suburban voters.

RACE FOR SENATE

In the special election for Senate, Mark Kelly led Martha McSally among voters under 45 while older voters leaned toward McSally.

White voters appeared to prefer McSally over Kelly while Latino voters were more likely to support Kelly over McSally.

College-educated voters were more likely to back Kelly but voters without a college degree were divided between Kelly and McSally.

Voters in small towns and rural areas were more likely to support McSally over Kelly. Voters in cities were more likely to support Kelly. Kelly and McSally were about even among suburban voters.

FACING THE PANDEMIC

The coronavirus pandemic has spread through the U.S. for roughly eight months, killing more than 230,000 Americans. Overall, 23% of voters said the virus in the U.S. is completely or mostly under control, and 30% said it’s somewhat under control. Forty-seven percent of voters think the coronavirus is not at all under control in this country.

ON THE ISSUES

The coronavirus pandemic was top of mind for many voters in Arizona. Thirty-nine percent said it is the most important issue facing the country today.

Voters also considered the economy a major issue, with 31% saying it ranked at the top.

Eight percent named health care, 5% named racism and 5% named climate change.

NATIONAL ECONOMY

Voters were slightly negative in their assessments of the nation’s economy. Overall, 46% described economic conditions in the U.S. as excellent or good, and 54% called them not so good or poor.

STAYING AT HOME

Among registered voters who chose not to cast a ballot in Arizona, 24% said that was because they don’t like politics generally, 19% said they don’t like the candidates and 16% said they don’t know enough about the candidates’ positions.

In Arizona, 62% of nonvoters were younger than 45 and 77% did not have a college degree.

