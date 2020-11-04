AP VoteCast: Arizona voters sour on state of nation

Arizona Politics

Voters in Arizona made their pick for president while holding negative views about the country’s direction, according to an expansive AP survey of the American electorate.

The race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden concluded Tuesday as the nation remains in the throes of a global public health crisis and mired in the economic downturn it brought on. AP VoteCast found that 40% of Arizona voters said the U.S. is on the right track and 60% of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.

Here’s a snapshot of who voted and what matters to them, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of about 133,000 voters and nonvoters — including 3,772 voters and 828 nonvoters in Arizona — conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

TRUMP VS BIDEN

In the race for president, Biden was preferred over Trump among voters under 45. Trump had an apparent advantage over Biden among older voters.

Latino voters were more likely to back Biden over Trump. White voters modestly preferred Trump over Biden.

Biden led Trump among college-educated voters but Trump and Biden were about even among voters without a college degree.

Biden was preferred over Trump among voters in cities. Trump was preferred over Biden among voters in small towns and rural areas. Biden was about tied with Trump among suburban voters.

RACE FOR SENATE

In the special election for Senate, Mark Kelly was preferred over Martha McSally among voters under 45 while McSally and Kelly were about even among older voters.

Latino voters were more likely to prefer Kelly over McSally but white voters were divided between McSally and Kelly.

Kelly had an edge over McSally among voters without a college degree. College-educated voters were more likely to support Kelly.

Voters in small towns and rural areas were more likely to prefer McSally while both voters in cities and suburban voters were more likely to support Kelly over McSally.

FACING THE PANDEMIC

The coronavirus pandemic has spread through the U.S. for roughly eight months, killing more than 230,000 Americans. Overall, 22% of voters said the virus in the U.S. is completely or mostly under control, and 30% said it’s somewhat under control. Forty-eight percent of voters think the coronavirus is not at all under control in this country.

ON THE ISSUES

The coronavirus pandemic was top of mind for many voters in Arizona. Forty percent said it is the most important issue facing the country today.

Voters also considered the economy a major issue, with 30% saying it ranked at the top.

Eight percent named health care, 6% named racism and 5% named climate change.

NATIONAL ECONOMY

Voters were slightly negative in their assessments of the nation’s economy. Overall, 45% described economic conditions in the U.S. as excellent or good, and 55% called them not so good or poor.

STAYING AT HOME

Among registered voters who chose not to cast a ballot in Arizona, 24% said that was because they don’t like politics generally, 19% said they don’t like the candidates and 16% said they don’t know enough about the candidates’ positions.

In Arizona, 62% of nonvoters were younger than 45 and 77% did not have a college degree.

AP created this story automatically using results from AP VoteCast, a survey of the American electorate conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for Fox News, NPR, PBS NewsHour, Univision News, USA Today Network, The Wall Street Journal and The Associated Press. The survey of 3,772 voters in Arizona was conducted for eight days, concluding as polls closed. Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish. The survey combines a random sample of registered voters drawn from the state voter file and self-identified registered voters selected from nonprobability online panels. The margin of sampling error for voters is estimated to be plus or minus 2.1 percentage points. Find more details about AP VoteCast’s methodology at https://ap.org/votecast.

Online:

For AP’s complete coverage of the U.S. presidential elections: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2020