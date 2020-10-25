Arizona Senators split on Barrett confirmation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - When the U.S. Senate voted Sunday to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation, Arizona's senators cast opposing votes.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, (D-Ariz.) was against efforts to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the high court before the election. Sinema voted against moving Barrett's nomination forward.

In a statement tweeted Sunday morning, the Senator wrote this: