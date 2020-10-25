Arizona Senators split on Barrett confirmation
Senator calls nominee's views "inconsistent" - McSally refers to her as "a gift to our country."
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - When the U.S. Senate voted Sunday to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation, Arizona's senators cast opposing votes.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, (D-Ariz.) was against efforts to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the high court before the election. Sinema voted against moving Barrett's nomination forward.
In a statement tweeted Sunday morning, the Senator wrote this:
October 25, 2020
Conversely, Sen. Martha McSally, (R-Ariz.) has been an ardent supporter of the nominee all along. She even referred to Barrett as "a gift to our country" during a press conference held after her one-on-one meeting with the nominee last week.
California Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, both Democrats, vehemently opposed the judge's nomination.
Sen. Feinstein tweeted out this statement last Sunday morning:
I voted AGAINST advancing Judge Barrett’s nomination today. She represents the conservative vote to overturn the Affordable Care Act, strip protections from Americans with pre-existing conditions, overturn Roe v. Wade and undermine many other fundamental rights.— Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) October 25, 2020
Sen. Harris has not yet released a statement on the confirmation vote, but has been a vocal opponent of Judge Barrett's nomination.
Barret is expected to be confirmed Monday.
