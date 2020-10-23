Arizona Democrats file suit over redistricting commission

Arizona Politics

State lawmakers say two commissioners ineligible

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Democratic leaders in the Arizona State Legislature filed a lawsuit Friday over a newly chosen commission to redraw political districts.

The lawmakers say two of the five independents recently chosen by a judicial panel to chair the commission are ineligible.

The suit filed by House Minority Leader Charlene Fernandez, (D-Dist. 4), and Senate Minority Leader David Bradley, (D-Dist. 10), claims the state Commission on Appellate Court Appointments failed to do its duty to properly vet the candidates. They want the nominees replaced with qualified candidates.

Senate President Karen Fann, (R-Dist. 1), said she expected the Democrats to sue over "something, if not everything."