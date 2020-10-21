Kelly casts early ballot

Arizona Politics

Senate candidate and wife vote ahead of November 3rd General Election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly has cast his ballot for the upcoming November 3rd General Election.

Kelly and his wife, former U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords dropped off their ballots at a drive-through collection point in Tucson Tuesday.

Kelly is a former astronaut and Navy fighter pilot. Polls show him with a commanding lead over Senator Martha McSally in their bid to serve out the remainder of the late John McCain's term.

McCain passed away in August of 2018. Governor Doug Ducey later appointed McSally to fill the seat until the special election.

McSally's team tells KYMA.com the Senator voted last week in Tucson.