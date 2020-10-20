Arizona counties to start tabulating early ballots

Arizona Politics

State seeing huge turnout ahead of November 3rd General Election

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona counties can now begin tabulating the tens of thousands of ballots collected since the start of early voting.

Registrars offices across the state began accepting early ballots on October 7th. The Yuma County Recorder, Robin Stallworth Poquette, says more than 32,000 local voters have already cast their ballots. Poquette told the County Board of Supervisors Monday, it's the largest early turnout she's ever seen.

She says tabulation of the county's ballots will begin Wednesday morning. However, no data will be released until after the polls close election night.

Maricopa County has already collected 645,000 ballots by mail, drop box, or in-person. That's 75% more than the county received ahead of the 2016 General Election. The county has 2.6 million eligible voters.

Arizona has 11 electoral college delegates up for grabs come November 3rd.